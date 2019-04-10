Stephanie Pratt Furious She’s The Only One ‘Being Truthful’ On ‘The Hills’ Amid Spencer & Heidi Feud

Stephanie Pratt is committed to showing her ‘real’ life on ‘The Hills’ – but she’s annoyed other cast members aren’t doing the same.

Stephanie Pratt isn’t afraid of being dramatic on The Hills: New Beginnings – even if she’s the only cast mate who will do so. “Stephanie Pratt is causing a lot of drama on The Hills this season, but that’s because she feels she’s the only one who’s being truthful and showing off everything going on in her life,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.” The insider adds that she “believes if you sign on to do a reality show, you need to be real.”

Stephanie also finds it “extremely frustrating” that “everyone is not wanting to be honest and share everything about their lives,” the source says, explaining that she “feels there needs to be more to the show then just babies playing and she’s happy to keep it real and bring the drama. She’ll never shy away from who she is.”

Unfortunately Stephanie’s antics on the reboot have rubbed her costars the wrong way – but she does have one ally. “Frankie Delgado is the only cast member talking to Stephanie right now. Everyone else feels Stephanie is being too hard to deal with and doesn’t want to film with her, including brother Spencer [Pratt] and sister-in-law Heidi [Montag],” the source reveals.

ICYMI, Stephanie revealed that she is “not on good terms” with her brother and his wife while speaking with her Pratt Cast co-host Wells Adams on their April 8 podcast. “We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family,” she confessed. This rift was caused by a recent heated argument between the three Hills stars, the source tells HL. “Spencer and Stephanie worked really hard at repairing their relationship before and things were good most of filming, so cameras do capture them getting along. Heidi will always stand by Spencer and visa versa, but Spencer has a bit of a temper and Stephanie finds him hard to deal with at times,” the insider adds.

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere June 24 on MTV.