Kourtney Kardashian: Why Sofia Richie Thinks Scott Disick’s Ex Is A ‘Great Role Model’

Sofia Richie may be dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, but it turns out she’s very impressed with the mother-of-three and has even been taking pointers from her.

Sofia Richie, 20, has been dating Scott Disick, 35, for almost two years and although he still shares a close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, the mother of his three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, Sofia can’t help but admire her man’s ex.

“Sofia is impressed and inspired by Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The more time Sofia gets to spend with Kourtney and Scott together, the more she learns from Kourt how to balance her career and family. In some ways, Sofia sees Kourtney as an amazing mom, a great role model and someone she really looks up to.”

Sofia is especially impressed with Kourtney’s most recent career endeavor, Poosh, and how she handled getting it all together while still being a hands-on mom. “Sofia has seen first hand how hard Kourtney worked to launch Poosh while continuing to be an amazing, hands-on mom raising all her really sweet kids,” the source continued. “Sofia loves Kourtney’s entrepreneurial spirit and her dedication to her family. After spending more private time with Kourtney, she really understands why Scott fell in love with her, she is gorgeous, smart, sexy, successful and a great mom. Sofia hopes that one day she too can be more like her boyfriend’s ex.”

Sofia’s admiration for Kourtney was hinted at when she was seen hanging out with Kourtney and Scott on more than one occasion last year. From sitting next to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on a beach chair while lounging in the sun, to taking part in a snowy ski trip together, Sofia has definitely gotten closer with Kourtney over the past year, proving she’s happy to be around her and wants to be part of Scott’s life more than ever.