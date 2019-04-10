How Scott Disick, 35, & Sofia Richie, 20, Feel About Marriage & Having Kids Together Now

They’ve been dating for two years, and now Scott Disick and Sofia have had the talk, we’ve learned exclusively. The marriage and kids talk that is!

Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick aren’t getting a new brother or sister from their father and his girlfriend — at least anytime soon. Scott Disick, 35, and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, have had the marriage and kids talk, but they’ve come to a mutual conclusion: they’re putting the topic on hold. Why? “Scott and Sofia are enjoying being in love and creating a strong, healthy, and awesome relationship,” a source close to Lord Disick told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s no rush to reach the milestones of marriage and having kids.”

Part of their decision to wait is because Sofia is still so young and has a lot of life to live first. Scott was 26 years old when his eldest child, Mason Disick, was born. “Scott has reminded himself on many occasions that Sofia was born in 1998 and is not even 21 yet,” the source said. “He wants her to live life without the stress of having children yet or worrying about getting married! And they’re on the same page.” Really, the only problem the couple, who have been together for two years, have to deal with is people saying that they’re not willing to commit. But, they don’t care.

“It’s not as big of a deal as it seems,” the source added. “They’re going to take their time to get there and they are both very happy to be in that state of mind.” Their relationship is serious enough that Sofia’s cool going on vacation with Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their kids. Seriously; they were reportedly just spotted in Finland together! Their friendly arrangement works because Scott’s assured her that nothing’s going on with Kourtney. And anyone who watches Keeping Up With The Kardashians knows that Kourt has no interest in him, either.

Scott makes it work by telling Sofia the details when he’s with Kourtney, a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t hide anything from Sofia. He’s an open book with her. That really helps. If Scott was being shady or shutting her out at all, then it would be a different story.” HollywoodLife reached out to Scott and Sofia for comment on this story.