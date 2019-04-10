Samantha Barks Reveals Her Personal Twist On Julia Roberts’ Vivian In ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’

Stepping into Julia Roberts’ shoes, or boots, in this case, is a big feat! However, Samantha Barks does it beautifully in ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical!’

Samantha Barks has stunned on stage in the role of Vivian in Broadway’s rendition of the modern take on Cinderella, Pretty Woman. Joined on stage by the iconic couple, Andy Karl and Orfeh, the trio bring to life Garry Marshall’s beloved classic, to the tunes of Bryan Adams. “I’m pretty much on the entire show, yet, it doesn’t ever feel like ‘Ugh,’ because it’s just such a big atmosphere in the theater — this nostalgic, lovely atmosphere. It’s just a joy to be a part of!” Samantha enthused to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview at Variety’s Power of Women event.

When it comes to stepping into Julia Roberts shoes — thigh-high boots, really — Samantha makes the role her own. “Jumping into the thigh boots! It’s amazing,” she admitted. “It’s so much fun every single night, because like we all know the character Vivian. She’s so much fun. She’s a whirlwind.” From the iconic cut-out dress and blonde bob, to the stunning red gown and diamond necklace, Samantha as Vivian embarks on the same journey we saw her go through in the ’90s film, displaying the same chemistry with Andy Karl that Julia so notably had with Richard Gere.

“It’s not hard to [have such great chemistry] when someone’s so wonderful and lovely as Andy Karl. We have such a great friendship!” Samantha said. “It allows us to have this really trusting partnership on stage. We play. We just go with each other, and it will be different every night. You’ll pick up on something that someone’s doing, and it inspired you to do something a bit different… That’s a real, great, lucky partnership to have. He’s the best.” Be sure to catch Pretty Woman on Broadway now at the Nederlander Theater.

