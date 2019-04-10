Porsha Williams Has ‘Matured & Grown Up’ Since Becoming A Mother — ‘It’s Totally Changed Her’

‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams has become a new woman since birthing her first child, Pilar, on March 21. She’s ‘thriving as a new mom’ and she’s now ‘calmer and more relaxed’.

“Porsha Williams is thriving as a new mom. It’s all coming so natural to her and she’s being very hands on and doing everything herself,” a source close to the 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on March 21, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Porsha was very instrumental in helping raise her sister Lauren and has always been really maternal.”

Since bringing her first child into the world just a few weeks ago, “everyone around Porsha has seen how much she’s grown up and matured. Motherhood has made her calmer and more relaxed. It’s totally changed her. She’s telling friends she’s on cloud nine right now and is truly enjoying every waking moment, even though she’s barely sleeping. She just stares at baby Pilar in amazement and thinks she’s just the most beautiful thing on Earth.”

And beautiful is right! Porsha has been sharing a number of photos of Pilar on social media, and while we still haven’t seen her face yet, we can already tell she’s going to be a heartbreaker when she grows up. Furthermore, both Porsha and her fiance, Dennis McKinley, seem to be extremely happy, following the birth of Pilar. On April 9, they shared a picture of them cozying up to each other while Pilar rested on daddy’s chest and it was so cute! “My wittle F A M I L Y,” she captioned the pic. “#MyHeartIsFull.”

Porsha and Dennis confirmed their engagement on Oct. 1, 2018, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy in September. They are also planning a wedding for New Year’s Eve 2019, so they’ll be married before the end of the year!