See Pic
Hollywood Life

Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Smile In New Pic With Baby Pilar: ‘My Wittle Family’

porsha williams dennis mckinley
Annette Brown/Bravo
Porsha Walks out of a taping Watch What Happens Live and tells us about the pregnant life as she walks with her Fiance Dennis McKinley. Pictured: Porsha Williams Dennis McKinley Ref: SPL5054387 090119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Porsha Walks out of a taping Watch What Happens Live and tells us about the pregnant life as she walks with her Fiance Dennis McKinley. Pictured: Porsha Williams Dennis McKinley Ref: SPL5054387 090119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Pictured: (l-r) Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams -- (Photo by: Annette Brown/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Pictured: (l-r) Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams -- (Photo by: Annette Brown/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior Editor

Life is good for Porsha Williams! The reality star took to Instagram to share the sweetest family photo of herself with fiance, Dennis McKinley, and their newborn baby, Pilar, on April 9.

Porsha Williams, 37, has the most perfect little family EVER! The new mom, who welcomed her daughter, Pilar Jhena, less than one month ago, has been laying low throughout her first days of motherhood, but she’s been giving fans a glimpse into her life via Instagram. She posted her newest photo on April 9, and it features her snuggling close with her fiance, Dennis McKinley, while baby Pilar rests on his chest. Porsha is makeup-free in the pic, but she has a huge smile on her face as she snaps the selfie with her cute family.

“My wittle F A M I L Y,” she captioned the pic. “#MyHeartIsFull.” Once again, Pilar’s face was hidden from the camera. Since the little one was born on March 22, Porsha has yet to show her face to the public, and has covered it by turning her away from the camera or using perfectly-placed objects to block it. We’e not sure when she’ll finally decide to reveal Pilar’s face to the world, but she does have a three-part baby special premiering on Bravo at the end of April, so perhaps she’s waiting until then to have Pilar make her big debut?!

Porsha and Dennis confirmed their engagement on Oct. 1, 2018, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy in September. As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Dennis and Porsha are planning a wedding for New Year’s Eve 2019, so they’ll be married before the end of the year! Meanwhile, Dennis has been an absolute gem when it comes to helping Porsha with Pilar.

“Dennis has been beyond supportive and helpful,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s been there right by her side throughout the entire pregnancy and she doesn’t know what she’d do without him. Dennis has waited on her hand and foot.” Awww!