Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Smile In New Pic With Baby Pilar: ‘My Wittle Family’

Life is good for Porsha Williams! The reality star took to Instagram to share the sweetest family photo of herself with fiance, Dennis McKinley, and their newborn baby, Pilar, on April 9.

Porsha Williams, 37, has the most perfect little family EVER! The new mom, who welcomed her daughter, Pilar Jhena, less than one month ago, has been laying low throughout her first days of motherhood, but she’s been giving fans a glimpse into her life via Instagram. She posted her newest photo on April 9, and it features her snuggling close with her fiance, Dennis McKinley, while baby Pilar rests on his chest. Porsha is makeup-free in the pic, but she has a huge smile on her face as she snaps the selfie with her cute family.

“My wittle F A M I L Y,” she captioned the pic. “#MyHeartIsFull.” Once again, Pilar’s face was hidden from the camera. Since the little one was born on March 22, Porsha has yet to show her face to the public, and has covered it by turning her away from the camera or using perfectly-placed objects to block it. We’e not sure when she’ll finally decide to reveal Pilar’s face to the world, but she does have a three-part baby special premiering on Bravo at the end of April, so perhaps she’s waiting until then to have Pilar make her big debut?!

Porsha and Dennis confirmed their engagement on Oct. 1, 2018, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy in September. As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Dennis and Porsha are planning a wedding for New Year’s Eve 2019, so they’ll be married before the end of the year! Meanwhile, Dennis has been an absolute gem when it comes to helping Porsha with Pilar.

“Dennis has been beyond supportive and helpful,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s been there right by her side throughout the entire pregnancy and she doesn’t know what she’d do without him. Dennis has waited on her hand and foot.” Awww!