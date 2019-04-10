Olivia Jade ‘Freaking Out’ Over Lori Loughlin’s New Charges: ‘She’s Been Crying’

Lori Loughlin was among 15 other wealthy parents who were slapped with an additional charge of money laundering as part of the ongoing college admissions case on April 9. Now, her daughter is worried her mother could be served with serious jail time.

Olivia Jade, 19, is filled with fear that she could lose her mom, Lori Loughlin, 54, to a hefty prison sentence after the Full House star was hit with an additional charge of money laundering in the college admissions scandal on Tuesday. “Olivia’s freaking out over the new charges. She’s terrified,” a source close to the disgraced YouTube vlogger tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been upset and crying as things continue to get worse for the family.”

The new charges include conspiring to launder bribes and other payments through a charity by Rick Singer, who was behind the scam, as well as by transferring money into the United States to promote the fraud, according to CNN. Now, “Olivia is hoping her parents don’t try and fight the case and take it to trial where her mom could lose and be sent away for a long time,” the insider adds. Both Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 55, appeared in federal court in Boston last week, however, they have not publicly indicated how they plan to plea.

“Operation Varsity Blues”, the plot, in which is being called the largest college admissions scam in history, broke on March 12. Lori, her husband and fellow actress, Felicity Huffman, 56, were three of 50 people who were charged in a nationwide college admissions bribery and cheating scam.

In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, prosecutors allege that Loughlin and her husband “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Olivia and Isabella, 20] designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Meanwhile, Felicity was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The actress “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” according to the 200-page legal documents.

The new charges came just one day after 13 other parents, including Felicity, and one coach agreed to plead guilty in the case. Those who were indicted allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite colleges, including, Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others.