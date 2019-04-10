Penelope Disick & North West Join The Fun At JoJo Siwa’s ‘Dream Birthday’ Party In Rainbow Colors

JoJo Siwa had two very special guests at her birthday party: North West and Penelope Disick! The cousins looked like they were having a blast at the ‘Bop’ singer’s Sweet 16.

It ain’t a party without North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 6! JoJo Siwa‘s 16th birthday party was a star-studded bash, and she made sure to invite her biggest fans. Northie and Penelope were escorted by their nannies to the “Dream Birthday” event, which was hosted in the W Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles on April 9. The celebration was held in typical JoJo fashion. The venue was loud, the colors were bright, and guests could even make their grand entrance on a purple carpet. Obviously, North and Penelope looked thrilled to pieces to be there as they snapped photos with the birthday girl! The “Every Girl’s a Super Girl” singer’s star power is rising by the day, and having famous friends like North and Penelope on her side isn’t hurting.

Penelope and North were the cutest party guests as they dressed to theme for the birthday bash. Penelope rocked rainbow sequins on a bomber jacket and a pair of joggers, while her cousin showed up in just as much color with a bright green jersey, pink shorts and a giant bow in her hair — a JoJo signature. The YouTube star doesn’t actually turn 16 until May 19, but her party was filmed for an upcoming Nickelodeon special that’ll air in the summer of 2019.

We all know how much North loves the former Dance Mom‘s star. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 5, just appeared on JoJo’s YouTube channel for a very special episode called “BABYSITTING NORTH WEST!!!”, filmed March 27. Kim took North over to JoJo’s house, which is just as extra as she is. The place has its own crane game! North dressed up just like JoJo, rocking a pastel, high ponytail, a poufy, rainbow dress, and a massive bow on her head. The two played games, made slime (and dumped glitter all over the floor), and chilled in the back of JoJo’s glittery BMW. Yes, the one that Justin Bieber made fun of on Instagram. It looked like a crazy day.

Speaking of The Biebs… did you know that JoJo extended him an invite to her birthday party, too? Justin unfortunately didn’t take her up on the offer to perform for her guests, but it’s clear that their little tiff is over.