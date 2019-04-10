Lori Loughlin ‘Confident’ In Fighting All Charges Despite Facing 20+ Years Behind Bars

Lori Loughlin is facing some serious jail time. The ‘Fuller House’ star was indicted on money laundering charges stemming from ‘Operation Varsity Blues,’ but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she thinks ‘everything will turn out okay.’

As if being charged with two felony counts of fraud weren’t bad enough. Now, Lori Loughlin, 54, has to contend with another round of indictments for her role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. The Fuller House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 54, were among 16 parents indicted on money laundering charges on April 9, and those charges alone reportedly carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Despite the grim possibility of going away for a long time, Lori is “not worried about the new indictments,” a source close to the family shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She knew they were coming and is determined to fight the charges.”

“She is confident fighting all charges and that her legal team will prevail,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She doesn’t plan to ever see the inside of a jail cell, much less receive a heavy sentence for several years. She realizes she may have made some mistakes — Lori is the first to admit she is not perfect — but she doesn’t see herself as a criminal and feels if they need to take this case to trial, everything will turn out OK.”

If things do not “turn out okay,” she will be spending some time in prison. While Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to her involvement in “Operation Varsity Blues,” the Dangerous Housewives star only allegedly paid $15k in a scheme aimed at boosting her daughter’s SAT scores. Lori and her husband, on the other hand, allegedly paid half a million dollars to have their two daughters “recruited” as part of USC’s crew team, even though neither girl ever played the sport. Lori and her husband were hit with one charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one honest services mail and wire fraud charge and initial reports claimed prosecutors were going to recommend 2-2.5 years in prison.

However, with the new money laundering charges, TMZ reports prosecutors will recommend “4 years and 9 months up to 5 years and 11 months” for the fraud charges. As mentioned before, the money laundering charges alone carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. While Lori, according to the insider, isn’t “worried” about these new charges, when she was seen for the first time after this second indictment, she appeared to be quite upset.