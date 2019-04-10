Lisa Vanderpump Reveals What She Misses Most About Her Friendship With Kyle Richards

Lisa Vanderpump told Andy Cohen about the good times she and Kyle Richards used to have together, but also admitted that it might not have been a very good friendship after all.

It’s been seven long months since Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards have spoken. Their massive fight, which aired during the April 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, ended their 12-year friendship, and during an April 9 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, LVP was asked a lot of questions about her feelings on what went down. But most importantly, Andy Cohen wanted to know what Lisa misses the most about her friendship with Kyle.

“Well, I think we had a lot of fun together,” Lisa said before admitting that she hasn’t actually watched any of Season 9’s episodes. “I haven’t seen anything, but the fight,” she explained. And because she hadn’t seen much, Andy tried defending Kyle and telling Lisa that Kyle was “really playing the middle the entire time.” But Lisa didn’t seem impressed. “Well, I think Kyle always does that, doesn’t she?” Lisa asked.

“Wouldn’t you appreciate that?” Andy retorted, but Lisa didn’t feel the same way, as she explained, “No, because I think when you’re a good friend, you stand up for them. I mean, I’ve stood up for Kyle when I had no idea whether she was right or wrong. Even from the first episode, I stood up blindly to Camille [Grammer] and said, ‘I don’t think she meant that.'”

Andy then tried defending Kyle some more and said, “But when I say playing the middle, I mean she was — she kind of was… she was sticking up [for you].”

But Lisa didn’t budge, and her feelings remained the same. “I think sometimes she straddles the fence and the fence gets stuck up her ass. So if you’re going to be a friend to everybody, then sometimes you’re loyal to nobody. Look, of course I miss that friendship, but maybe it wasn’t such a good friendship after all,” she said.

As we previously told you, the April 2 episode of RHOBH featured a massive fight between Lisa and Kyle, during which Kyle confronted Lisa and accused her of selling a story about Dorit Kemsley and Puppygate to Radar Online. Lisa denied doing so, but because Kyle felt she did and thus, believed she was a liar, Lisa and husband Ken Todd kicked Kyle out of their house. And that happened after Lisa and Ken told Kyle they were “done” with their 12-year friendship.