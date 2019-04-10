Lisa Vanderpump Admits Her Friendship With Kyle Richards Still ‘Hasn’t Been Salvaged’: It’s ‘Sad’

Lisa Vanderpump spoke about the end of her friendship with ‘RHOBH’ co-star Kyle Richards and admitted that it has ‘been very sad.’

Fans witnessed the fight that ended 58-year-old Lisa Vanderpump’s and 50-year-old Kyle Richards’ friendship on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on April 2, and Lisa stopped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live late-night show on April 9 to answer some questions about the destruction of their relationship. “Clearly she’s not mourning the friendship,” Lisa said, since seven months have passed since that scene was filmed for the reality television show on Bravo. “This whole kind of nonsense that was on social media about, ‘Goodbye Kyle!’ It would’ve been funny, maybe, I mean it wasn’t that smart, but it would’ve been funny maybe if the friendship had been salvaged. But it hasn’t. It’s been very sad.”

“I would never accuse somebody of doing anything unless I had proof, because we’ve all had accusations thrown out there,” Lisa continued. “When you swear on your children’s life, to me, that is sacrilege. You’re holding your children up. I don’t want to tempt fate of the two people – three people that I love – and Giggy – I love more than anything in the world.” Lisa referenced her children, Pandora Todd, 32, and Max Todd, 27, along with her dog Giggy.

In the episode that ended 12 years of friendship between the two women, Kyle went to Lisa’s house and accused LVP of selling a news story to Radar Online about Puppygate. Clearly, that didn’t fly with Lisa, who demanded that Kyle get out of her house immediately while she stormed upstairs. Moving forward, although things definitely appear icy between the two of them now, their friendship could be fixed down the line.

A source close to LVP told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Of course Lisa is sad she lost such a dear friend in Kyle, but Lisa feels Kyle hasn’t tried very hard to repair it,” the source said. “Having said that, both ladies seem open to a conversation eventually, but Lisa is really hurt over these videos right now.”