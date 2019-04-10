Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Stuns In Speedo & Proves She’s Not The Only One With A Perfect Butt

Kim Zolciak is appreciating what she’s got at home, and we’re not talking about the candy Kroy Biermann looked for in the kitchen pantry while only wearing a tiny white Speedo.

You know what they say — couples start to look like one another as enough time passes by. And that’s clearly the case with Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak, 40, and her husband Kroy Biermann, 33, because they’re both rocking impressive rumps. Kim revealed Kroy’s tight buns in an Instagram video on April 10, which she sneakily filmed while he searched for candy in their kitchen pantry in a tight — emphasis on tight — Speedo. Kim pestered her hunky husband to make cookies (he wouldn’t budge). But he didn’t catch his wife’s whispered commentary: “Yes. God. Lord have mercy on my soul.”

It’s no surprise that Kroy packs a serious amount of muscle, considering that he played as a defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons between 2008 and 2015. Blocking all those NFL stars on the field payed off for Kroy’s gluteus maximus, as did it for the rest of his body! This isn’t the first time Kim marveled at her husband’s body — or the first time he wore a Speedo. In August of 2018, the Bravo star shared an Instagram slideshow of the football player taking a shower in the thin swimwear, but also revealed a surprising fun fact.

“Today 8 years ago Kroy TRIED to break up with me 😂 that lasted only 24hrs 🤪,” the reality show star wrote, but she continued to rave that Kroy is her “ride or die” and “the hottest man [she] ever did see.” Kim and Kroy married one another in Nov. 2011, and have welcomed four children: Kroy Jagger Biermann, Jr., 7, Kash, 6, and twins Kane and Kaia, 5. Kroy also adopted Kim’s two older daughters, Ariana, 17, and Brielle, 22.

Kroy is keeping up with Kim, who just flaunted her toned booty and and legs in a cheetah monokini to IG fans on April 9. The Kashmere Kollections owner has been on a family vacation at a tropical destination, and so she has been updating her feed with bikini and swimsuit selfies since March 31.