Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Officially Studying To Become A Lawyer & Wants To Take The Bar In 2022

After making her name as a reality TV star, Kim Kardashian is set to add another string to her bow – law. The mom-of-three and beauty mogul revealed her plans in the May issue of ‘Vogue.’

Kim Kardashian, 38, is studying law and plans to take the bar exam in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made the surprise revelation during an interview with Vogue. Kim – who is the magazine’s May cover star – opened up about her new passion, revealing that she was inspired to become a lawyer after helping to secure the June 2018 release of Alice Marie Johnson. The 63-year-old Alabama woman was serving a life term thanks to a nonviolent drug charge, but Kim pressed President Donald Trump, 72, to grant her clemency and he agreed.

That case sparked Kim’s devotion to criminal justice reform and made her realize that she wanted to know more about the legal system. “I had to think long and hard about this,” she told Vogue. “The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,” she added, “and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, s***. I need to know more. I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case.” Kim went on to say, “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

For those doubters who think her comments are just for show, the Vogue reporter revealed that he saw “a pile of big, fat books – on tort law” in Kim’s home. He also witnessed one of her study sessions with two of her “mentor lawyers” – Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. The journalist also pointed out that – even though Kim doesn’t have a college degree – she lives in one of four states in the U.S. that allows her to study law without one, as long as she takes an apprenticeship with a practicing lawyer or judge. For Kim, she must complete 18 hours of supervised study a week. In summer 2018 she began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm as part of her first step towards that goal.

Kim – whose late father Robert Kardashian was O.J. Simpson’s best friend and lawyer – seems to be enjoying the process, even though she finds some aspects of her studies hard. “First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” said the reality TV star who has three children (North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1) with husband Kanye West, 41. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.” The May issue of Vogue goes on sale and will be on newsstands nationwide from April 23.