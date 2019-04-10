Katherine Schwarzenegger Sparks Rumors She Found Wedding Dress After Leaving Bridal Store

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s wedding to Chris Pratt may be coming sooner than we thought, as the author was spotted leaving a bridal store with a garment bag draped over her arm.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, seems to be making headway with her wedding planning as she went shopping at a bridal dress shop in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9. The blogger headed to Andrea’s For The Bride, a custom bridal dress shop, and left with a garment bag in tow. Katherine was dressed casually for the occasion, opting to wear a pair of high-waisted mom jeans with frayed hems, and a simple cropped white short-sleeve t-shirt. She accessorized with thin layered gold necklaces, a tan leather crossbody bag, flat white leather bow sandals, and a cool pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. The main accessory of her outfit, though, was the secret garment bag draped over her arm. Based off the garment bag, there were three hangers inside, which could be three different dress options, or one dress with three different pieces. Regardless of how many dress were in the bag, it was very thin and light, which could hint that her bridal gown is not going to be poofy. However, the dress in question could also be for an upcoming rehearsal dinner or bridal shower.

Katherine and Chris Pratt, 39, got engaged in the beginning of January 2019, after less than one year of dating, as Chris took to Instagram on January 14 to post a photo of the couple cuddled up, writing the caption: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Meanwhile, in the photo, Katherine is showing off her insanely massive engagement ring, which, Alicia Davis, VP of Merchandise at Shane Co., told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Katherine’s engagement ring looks to be a 4 carat oval diamond on a solitaire band. With good clarity and color, it can cost around $100,000.”

This marks the second marriage for Chris, who was previously married to Anna Faris, 42, for eight years, and the couple had a son, Jack, 6, together. Unfortunately, the couple announced they were separating in August 2017, but they remain very close friends. So close, in fact, that Katherine and Chris went on a double date with Anna and her boyfriend, Michael Barrett.

While we don’t know for sure if the garment bag holds the wedding dress we’ve all been waiting for, it was picked up from a bridal dress shop, so it is something wedding related, leading us to believe we will be hearing wedding bells very soon.