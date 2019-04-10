Justin Bieber Dropping New Music With Lil Dicky & Fans Are Freaking Out: ‘It’s Gonna Be Fire’

So much for taking a break from music! A new report claims Justin Bieber will be featured on a new track by Lil’ Dicky that’s set to drop as early as next week.

Justin Bieber, 25, is finally making a return to music, as a new report by TMZ claims the newly married singer recorded a track with rapper Lil Dicky, 31, that will drop next week. Sources told the site that Justin will be featured on the track, and it’ll be his first song since “No Brainer,” which was released in July 2018 with DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance the Rapper. Justin actually teased the new track by retweeting Lil Dick’s tweet on Tuesday, April 9, which said, “New song and video next week.” Justin didn’t say whether he’d be a part of the project, but TMZ says they “know he’s on it”.

For those of you who may not be aware, Justin hasn’t released a track of his own in more than three years. His last album, Purpose, was released in 2015, and a major tour followed, but the singer ended it early so he could focus on his mental health. And just last month, Justin revealed on Instagram that he was taking a break from music to focus on and fix his “deep-rooted issues.” So maybe this new song with Lil Dicky was finished before he made that announcement? Either way, fans are thrilled to be getting new Justin Bieber music!

Immediately after Justin retweeted Lil Dick’s tweet, fans went wild on social media. One Twitter user said, “Saw Lil Dicky perform a few years back in a club in London and now he’s on tracks with @justinbieber. Fair play @lildickytweets fair play 👏🏻,” while another wrote, “Y’all, lil dicky is a good artist lol I bet it’s gonna be fire.” Another user also said, “We’re about to kick summer off with a Justin Bieber & Lil Dicky record. I’m sick,” and they couldn’t be more right. What a perfect way to start the summer!