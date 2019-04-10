Joe Giudice Wishes He Could Go Back In Time As He Faces Deportation: ‘He’s So Remorseful’

The emotions of possibly being deported back to Italy are really getting to Joe Giudice. As the ‘RHONJ’ star remains in the custody of ICE, the regret of committing tax fraud, which landed him in prison in the first place, is wearing on him.

Joe Giudice, 46, is struggling with regret as he awaits the fate of his future in the custody of ICE. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is facing deportation back to his native Italy, after completing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. “Joe wishes he could go back in time and do things differently,” a source close to the father of four tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so remorseful. He’s truly learned his lesson and sees what this has done to his family. The whole situation is very challenging and straining.”

Meanwhile, Joe’s wife, Teresa, 46, is “making all her decisions based on the girls’ best interest at heart, and not her own,” the insider reveals. Teresa and Joe share four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9. “Her job is to protect them. And, Joe also agrees it’s best for the girls to stay in the states,” if he is deported back to Italy.

“The situation is extremely tough for all of them, but they both really do want what’s best for the girls,” the source admits, adding that everyone is trying to stay positive. “There’s really no easy answer here, but Joe is remaining as optimistic as possible given the circumstances as he really does believe he may not get deported. They haven’t been in public, both free in over three years, so it’s kind of become a way of life for both of them.”

Teresa previously made it clear, during the RHONJ reunion, that she will divorce Joe, should he get deported. Joe was released from a Pennsylvania prison and taken into ICE custody in March 2019. He initially began his prison sentence in March 2016.

Although it’s been a tough time for the Giudice family, RHONJ star and Teresa’s longtime friend, Dolores Catania, 48, recently told HollywoodLife that Tre is remaining strong. “So, speaking for her as far as knowing her the way I do, she’s strong, she’s moving forward.”