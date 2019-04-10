Hailie Scott Mathers showed off her climbing abilities – as well as her fear of ‘baby sharks’ – in a series of three Hawaii vacation pics on Instagram!

Rapper Eminem’s 23-year-old daughter Hailie Scott Mathers, showed off her gorgeous black bikini while vacationing in Hawaii. Her suit featured a triangle-design for the top, and belted bottoms. The blonde beauty showed off the scenic background of the island while sitting atop large rocks and in front of a waterfall. Her caption read, “Sorry TLC but I’ve been chasing waterfalls,” referencing a lyrics from the girl group’s 1994 song Waterfalls. “Second picture is proof I got in and third is the reality shot once I saw some type of fish in there that looked like baby sharks,” she jokingly said.

The second picture in the series of three, as Hailie said, showed her getting into the water and testing it out. And yup, the third pic showed Hailie looking a little alarmed at her discovery in the water. Hailie shared the photo to her Instagram audience of 1.5 million followers on March 29, after flaunting her white sports bra and leggings, as well as her blue bikini while climbing a tree, as well as a yellow bikini while relaxing on a chair, from earlier in the trip.

The gorgeous Instagrammer posted a pic on March 23, prior to leaving for her trip saying that it was a “much needed vacay.” While she didn’t post him on her grid, Hailie’s Instagram Stories revealed that her tropical vacation was with her boyfriend Evan McClintock. The couple has been dating for three years, and began dating in college.

Besides posting outfit pictures on her ‘gram, Hailie also shares workout tips and shows her routines herself. The 23-year-old Instagrammer’s latest pic was on April 9, sitting and drinking coffee at a cafe. The star wore a black ensemble with a grey knit cardigan and white t-shirt, as well as black boots. She said in her caption that she “loves finding cute little coffee shops.” We hope Hailie is enjoying being back from her vacation – her time in Hawaii definitely looked like it was a blast!