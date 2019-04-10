‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Rally Around Andre & [Spoiler] Returns

Andre finally sits his family down to tell them about his cancer diagnosis on the April 10 episode of ‘Empire.’ Plus, we learn what really happened between Damon and Cookie.

The episode opens up with Andre telling the family about his cancer diagnosis. All the Lyons are extremely worried and start to overwhelm him. Andre snaps and says he needs a break. No one is listening to him. Andre makes his brothers promise that they’ll step up as he tries to fight this. The Lyon brothers always come together when one of them is in need.

Meanwhile, Lucious wants to know where the hell Cookie was last night. He swears nothing happened with Treasure. Cookie doesn’t believe him. “Your words aren’t enough anymore,” she says. Cookie is concerned with getting Andre better. She starts to clash with Teri about Andre’s treatment. Cookie’s just trying to help, but Andre and Teri know what they’re doing.

On tour, Blake is not in a good place after seeing Tiana with Carlito. Tiana and Carlito’s night was just a one-time thing, but Blake doesn’t know that. Blake also heard Treasure got fired for inappropriate behavior, but no one knows for exactly what. Jamal and Kai had a great night together, but Jamal pushes Kai away. Jamal needs to dedicate himself to his family right now and his family is what drove Kai away in the first place.

Treasure comes by the Lyon mansion and tells Cookie that the Lucious situation was completely her fault. She admits her manager convinced her that she had to prove her worth in the wrong ways. Cookie doesn’t want her to leave Empire so she gives Treasure a second chance. Treasuer is overjoyed and vows to get Cookie’s trust back.

In the midst of everything with Andre, Cookie is wracking herself with guilt over her night with Damon. Something happened. She opens up about it a little to Carol, who tells her not to say anything. But Cookie didn’t do anything too terrible with Damon. Just before they went too far, Cookie stopped things. She grabbed her things and left. When Damon comes by Empire, Cookie wants him to just forget about that night. She admits she’s been overwhelmed after learning about Andre’s diagnosis and feels so guilty that Andre is suffering. Damon reveals that his daughter died from cancer. “You’re not important enough to cause any of this,” Damon says, which is sound advice. He promises he won’t be a problem for her.

Lucious and Andre have a heart-to-heart. Lucious wants to be there for his son. He knows he wasn’t the best dad when he was trying to make it big. Lucious wants Andre to know that he’ll be a pillar of strength. Kai is over his grudge with Jamal’s family. He wants to be with Jamal. They’re back together again — officially!

The doctors stop by the Lyon mansion to give Andre an update. He admits that he’s been feeling terrible, and the doctor says that’s a good sign. The chemo is working and he can go on ahead with the next phase of the trial. Later, Cookie almost tells Lucious about what happened with Damon but she stops herself. This secret is going to come back to bite her. At the end of the episode, the one and only Kingsley returns. Conway dangles taking down Lucious in front of Kingsley, and he doesn’t seem totally opposed to it.