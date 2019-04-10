Jennifer Lopez Reveals Diddy Apologized To A-Rod For His Thirsty Comment On Her Sexy Pic

Bad Boy Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had major regrets after posting a flirty comment under ex-girlfirend Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram post earlier this year – so he reached out to Alex Rodriguez to apologize.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, caught the attention of her ex Diddy, 49, on Jan. 29 when she posted a stunning Instagram photo of herself flaunting her fit body in a bra and leggings. Diddy left a heart-eyed emoji under her pic and, according to Jen, he quickly realized his comment might have offended her man Alex Rodriguez, 43. In an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on April 10, J.Lo revealed how Diddy made amends for his misstep.

“He wrote Alex after [posting the comment],” the Hustlers star said. “He was like, I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.” In the interview Jennifer dismissed her relationship with Diddy – they dated from 1999 to 2001 – as childish. “We never lived together,” she said. “We were boyfriend and girlfriend when we were little. I feel like that was such a long time ago. It was a different type of relationship.”

During her very candid interview, Jennifer also opened up about how she and A-Rod handled recent cheating allegations thrown at him on Twitter. Just days after news broke that the couple of two years had gotten engaged, former MLB player Jose Canseco accused A-Rod of cheating on Jennifer with his ex, Jessica Canseco. “I mean, it doesn’t matter,” Jennifer said. “I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

And clearly their relationship is working because Jennifer, who admitted she was ‘wary’ of getting married again, is prepping to walk down the aisle for the fourth time. A-Rod popped the question on March 9 in the Bahamas with a massive 15-carat, $5 million diamond engagement ring.

When The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God commented that Jennifer and A-Rod seem “very in love,” the World of Dance judge shared the sweet reason that she’s so happy with the former MLB player. “We love each other, we do. I also have never been with someone who lets me be the full J.Lo and all the sides of me. That makes me really happy.” So far no word on when these two lovebirds plan to tie the knot, but we will keep you posted on any updates.