Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77: Blake Shelton & More Mourn The Country Legend

The country music world lost an icon on April 10 when the talented Earl Thomas Conley passed away. Blake Shelton, Chris Young, & more stars are mourning his death.

After country musician Earl Thomas Conley passed away on April 10 at the age of 77, his fellow country stars are mourning the loss. Blake Shelton, 42, a friend of the singer, was the first to share the sad news. “My heart is absolutely destroyed today… I’m sad to report that Earl Thomas Conley passed away very early this morning. Earl was my all time favorite singer, hero and my friend. Prayers to his family. We will all miss you deeply my brother. Now go rest…” Blake’s social media post. Alongside the message, the star included a sweet memory with the late singer, depicting them singing together on-stage.

Blake wasn’t the only one devastated over the country legend’s passing. “RIP Earl Thomas Conley… sad day for country music,” country crooner Chris Young wrote after hearing of his passing. Singer T.G. Sheppard also expressed his condolences over Conley’s death. “There are voices in our business that you recognize instantly from the first word they sing. Earl Thomas was one of those incredible voices,” Sheppard told Fox News. “It’s truly a sad, sad day for country music. He was a kind and gentle man. I was honored to have worked shows with him and call him a friend,” he said. “Rest In Peace singing brother Earl Thomas Conley gone this morning at age 77 … so very sad,” said the country group Oak Ridge Boys.

Earl penned over 30 singles that made it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts throughout his career. Fans may remember that Earl and Blake actually collaborated back in 2002. They co-wrote the chart-topping song, “All Over Me,” alongside Michael Pyle.

My heart is absolutely destroyed today… I’m sad to report that Earl Thomas Conley passed away very early this morning. Earl was my all time favorite singer, hero and my friend. Prayers to his family. We will all miss you deeply my brother. Now go rest… pic.twitter.com/W75ZVV6fbe — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 10, 2019

Rest in peace to a country music legend. Earl’s closest family and friends, including Blake, are in our thoughts through this hard time.