Bethenny Frankel Says ‘A Star Is Born’s Addiction Story Triggered Memories Of Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankle ‘cried for an hour’ after watching ‘A Star Is Born’ because the addiction plotline triggered hearbreaking memories of her late ex, Dennis Shields.

The April 10 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City was a heartbreaking one, as Bethenny Frankel, 48, confided in Dorinda Medley and revealed that she made a huge mistake by going to see A Star Is Born while in Boston. And that’s because the addiction plotline, during which Bradley Cooper‘s character battles addiction, triggered memories of her late ex, Dennis Shields, who died from a suspected overdose in August 2018. “Last night I went to see A Star Is Born,” Bethenny told Dorinda after arriving at her co-star’s Berkshires home for the cast’s annual girls’ trip. “I cried, you don’t understand, at the end — I didn’t know it was about pill addiction.”

Bethenny said she could barely get through the ending of the Lady Gaga-led movie when she saw Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), die by suicide after a relapse. “The whole thing, it killed me,” Bethenny said, as her eyes started getting watery. “The guy was like, he loved her so much. He died for her. … I thought about all the texts I sent to him that week when I said ‘Look, I can’t do this anymore’ and he said, ‘Babe, it’s so rough, I miss you, I love you.’ I cried for like an hour last night! I was freaking out. I sat by myself in the movie theater for an hour! Going to Boston and seeing A Star Is Born could be one of the most stupid things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Dorinda, who lost her own husband a number of years ago, understood what Bethenny was going through, so she offered her some advice. “Remember what I said? You were never going to move on in a healthy relationship,” the 54-year-old reminded Bethenny. “This was his journey,. Period. Everything has a beginning, middle and end and it’s not for you to determine. You are now living your best life with your daughter. You can always call me. I have been through a similar thing, and I get it. It’s a lonely but growing thing.”

Bethenny and Dennis met nearly 20 years ago, when he was dating one of Bethenny’s high school friends. After losing touch, they reconnected in 2016 and soon started dating. He then proposed to Bethenny in April 2018, but she didn’t give him a definitive answer on whether or not she wanted to marry him. Instead, she told him things were on “ice” until some “conditions” had been met and “changes” were made. She eventually broke things off a few months later, and after a few days went by, Dennis was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.