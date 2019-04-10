Bella Thorne Sizzles In Sexy Silk Suit In NYC — See Her Red Hot Look

Bella Thorne opted to wear crimson red from head-to-toe when she attended a hotel grand opening in NYC on April 9, wearing this sexy silk suit.

Bella Thorne, 21, looked sexier than ever when she headed to the grand opening of the Moxy Hotel Chelsea in New York City on Tuesday, April 9. The actress, who is known for her red hair, has been loving monochromatic red outfits lately, and her look from last night might just be one of our favorites. She rocked a full silk ensemble featuring a pair of super high-waisted, slinky tuxedo trousers with stripes on the side, paired with a matching long-sleeve wrap blazer top. The pants were fitted to her long, lean legs, while the hams were a bit flared, while the top featured two lapels, a plunging neckline, a handkerchief hem, and a cinched in waist. The plunging neckline was highlighted with tons of layered silver necklaces – from long chains, to chunky chokers. Bella topped her look off with a pair of red satin, open-toed platform heels, which showed off her bright red pedicure.

Bella took this ensemble to the next level with her all-red glam. Not only was her hair a different shade of red – she went with a deep scarlet, rather than her usual, lighter hue – her makeup, which was all from her new cosmetics line, Thorne By Bella, was also metallic red. She donned a bold, dark red metallic lip, deep red eyebrows, a red manicure, and red hair which was left down and parted in the middle, flowing into loose, effortless waves.

Perhaps the best accessory she wore that night was a copy of her new book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: A Mental Disarray, which also features a bright red cover, (obviously!). The book, which is not even out yet, is a collection of poems written by Bella, regarding her personal life and struggles. Despite the book not hitting shelves until July 9, it has already managed to make the bestseller list, as Bella posted a photo to Instagram writing, “My book is NUMBER ONE best seller OVER NIGHT u guys made me number one.”

Lately, Bella has been rocking all-red-everything to a bunch of different events. During New York Fashion Week this past February, Bella donned two red ensembles – the first was on February 9 at the Jonathan Simkhai show, when she donned a fitted red suit featuring a blazer and flared leg trousers with a white turtleneck tucked in. The second look was on February 12 at the Sally Lapointe show, featuring a full red sequin Sally Lapointe outfit featuring a sequin tank top tucked into sequin flare pants with a sequin duster on top. Most recently, she headed to Carnegie Hall in NYC on March 25, wearing a fully burgundy Sally Lapointe leather ensemble featuring skinny leg trousers, a matching leather coat with a cinched in waist, and a leather newsboy cap.