Ariel Winter Rocks Pink Top & Ripped Jeans On Day Out In LA – See Pics

Ariel Winter gave us major fashion FOMO when she stepped out in the cutest outfit: a pink tee and ripped jeans.

Ariel Winter is here to slay all day! The Modern Family star, 21, crushed her street style yet again when she hit up Melrose, in Los Angeles in the cutest outfit. Ariel was spotted hanging out on April 9, wearing a baby pink t-shirt, ripped jeans, and black boots — the perfect mix of sweet and tough. She accessorized with a delicate choker necklace and a black clutch purse. What a cool look for spring in Los Angeles! Ariel’s actually a big fan of rocking skinny jeans, just like the pair seen here. Somehow, even when she’s in her most casual attire she looks as flawless as she does in her most glamorous red carpet looks.

Most recently, she was seen with her longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, wearing black skinny jeans and going braless underneath a white crop top. The casual outfit, worn April 5 in Los Angeles, flaunted her flatter than flat abs. Despite her casual attire, she got in a little glam by wearing red lipstick. And just a few days before her shopping trip with Levi, Ariel also wore skinnies while visiting Gray Studios in Studio City, California. This look was kind of badass: a black tee, black skinny jeans, and black combat boots. She appeared to be carrying the same black clutch as shown in her most recent look. She wasn’t wearing a stitch of makeup but still looked amazing.

Same goes with the color pink. Ariel loves it, and good thing, considering she looks adorable in it. Ariel donned a pink, cropped sweater on March 23, when she had dinner with at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills with her bestie, Henry Danger star Joe Kaprielian. And she chose a pink hoodie to run errands just a few days prior!

Another constant in most of her street style pics? Her boyfriend! Ariel’s relationship with Levi, 31, is the real deal, a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ariel is happier than ever with Levi,” the source said. “She looks great, feels great, and is in a really happy and good place. She realizes she surrounds herself with great people and is in a really healthy relationship. Her love with Levi is real and true.”