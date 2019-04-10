‘AHS’ fans asked and Ryan Murphy answered. The ‘American Horror Story’ creator revealed the season 9 title on April 10 with a chilling teaser.

The theme of American Horror Story season 9 is AHS: 1984. Creator Ryan Murphy surprised everyone by dropping the title for season 9 in an Instagram teaser video. “AHS SEASON 9 is called…” Ryan captioned the scary video. The teaser gives off major Friday the 13th vibes. A young woman is being chased through the woods by a masked killer. Just when the woman thinks she’s safe in a cabin nearby, the killer’s knife cuts through the door. Girl, you better keep on running.

Season 9 will clearly be an ode to the slasher movies of the 1980s. Friday the 13th was released in 1980 and became a worldwide phenomenon. The killer in the AHS teaser looks very similar to the murderous Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th movies. The year 1984, in particular, featured the release of horror movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Children of the Corn, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, and more.

Ryan, as usual, is keeping most of the details about season 9 under wraps. He did reveal that American Horror Story vet Emma Roberts would be returning. Olympic freestyle skier and silver medalist Gus Kenworthy will also be joining the show and playing Emma’s boyfriend. Evan Peters, who has starred in every season of AHS with Sarah Paulson, recently told Extra that he’s “going to sit a season out.” Sarah has not been confirmed season 9 yet, but she is expected to return.

American Horror Story season 9 is expected to premiere in fall 2019 on FX. The iconic anthology show has already been renewed for season 10.