Jennifer Lopez Finally Dismisses Jose Canseco’s A-Rod Cheating Accusations: ‘I Know’ My Fiancé

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship is fine, thank you very much. JLo finally addressed Jose Canseco’s claim that A-Rod cheated on her in a new interview. Her bottom line? She doesn’t care about Jose!

Jose Canseco who? Jennifer Lopez is paying the baseball legend no mind after he accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on her with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. JLo opened up about the wild cheating accusations for the first time in an April 10 interview with “The Breakfast Club”, during which host Charlamagne Tha God asked her about Jose’s tweets — and how he challenged A-Rod to a fight. JLo’s response? It’s a total non-issue for herself and her fiancé. “I mean, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.” You can watch the full interview above.

And there you have it! Neither JLo nor A-Rod has actually addressed the absurd tweets from March 10, the same day they announced their engagement on Instagram. Nobody has really taken the tweets seriously, to be honest. Jose, once an MLB superstar, is now better known for tweeting out baffling nonsense, like flat earth theories. His ex-wife, Jessica, went so far as to reactivate her Twitter account on March 12, which she hasn’t used since 2013, to deny the accusations. “Last time I saw Alex [Rodriguez] he was with Torrie [Wilson, his ex-girlfriend] and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god,” she tweeted.

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over five,” she continued. “I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his alien friends.” She’s referring to another Jose Twitter rant, in which he asserted that aliens are trying to “change our body composition” so humans can time travel. News to the rest of us!

Though JLo said she was “wary” of marrying A-Rod — this will be her fourth marriage and fifth engagement — she knows that he’s The One. As she said in an April 3 interview with SiriusXM, “We love each other and we’re doing this together…together we make each other better.”