‘The Voice’ Recap: The Coaches Finalize Their Teams As Battles Come To An End

It’s the final night of battles on season 16 of ‘The Voice,’ which means the four judges will complete the teams of eight that they will take to the live cross battles.

The April 9 episode of The Voice kicks off with a battle between Andrew Jannakos and Patrick McAloon from Adam Levine’s team. First, the guys meet with Adam and their team advisor, Charlie Puth, to prepare their performance of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.” Andrew struggles a little since he doesn’t often sing in falsetto, and he knows Patrick has more experience than him. However, Andrew completely wows the judges with his range during the battles performance, and Adam chooses him to stick around.

Now, Adam’s team of eight to head into the cross battle is complete. Along with Andrew, he’ll also be bringing Domenic Haynes, Celia Babini, LB Crew, Mari, Kalvin Jarvis, Rod Stokes and Kendra Checketts. Up next, Blake Shelton’s artists, Selkii and Cecily Hennigan, get ready to perform “Head Above Water” by Avril Lavigne. They rehearse with Blake and his team advisor, Brooks & Dunn, first, and they both deliver when they get onstage.

Of course, Blake can only choose one for his team, and since the girls have such different voices, it comes down to preference for the country singer. In the end, he goes with who has more experience and chooses Selkii for his team. Meanwhile, Blake also pits Carter Lloyd Horne against Lili Joye, and chooses Carter in the end.

For Kelly Clarkson’s final battle pairing, Alena D’Amico and Karen Galera go head-to-head. Kelly chooses Karen to stay on her team, and has her last person heading into the live cross battles. Aside from Karen, Kelly’s team also consists of The Bundys, Jej Vinson, Presley Tennant, Abby Kasch, Rebecca Howell, Matthew Johnson and Betsy Ade.

John Legend has the last battle of the night, and it’s between Kayslin Victoria and Oliv Blu. With help from John and their advisor, Khalid, the ladies prepare a rendition of Khalid’s own song “Location.” Both Kayslin and Oliv absolutely kill it onstage, but John decides to keep Kayslin for his team. Luckily for Oliv, though, Blake still has a steal left — and he uses it to keep her in the competition.

That means John’s team is complete with Kayslin, Shawn Sounds, Maelyn Jarmon, Julian King, Lisa Ramey, Jacob Maxwell, Jimmy Mowery and Beth Griffith-Manley. Blake’s team is also full, and along with Oliv, Selkii and Carter, he also has Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts, Kim Cherry, Andrew Sevener and Karly Moreno. The competition continues with the live cross battles on April 15 at 8:00 p.m.!