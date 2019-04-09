Tarek El Moussa Accused Of Accidentally Revealing That Ex Christina Is Having A Baby Boy

Sure, Christina Anstead confirmed that she is expecting a baby in Sept. 2019 — but she didn’t disclose the gender in her pregnancy announcement. That led media outlets to say Tarek El Moussa let the cat out of the bag.

Tarek El Moussa, 37, is still on good terms with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-host Christina Anstead, 35, — meaning that he’s still filled in on details about her personal life. But one of those details seemed to slip in an interview on April 8, when Tarek revealed the gender of Christina’s third baby on TMZ Live. “Things are good today. She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” the HGTV star said, but then said something people didn’t know: “She’s having a son.”

Whether this was a slip of the tongue or not, Tarek smoothly continued, “My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. They’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.” His admission on air then spurred headlines such as “Tarek El Moussa Reveals The Sex of Ex Christina Anstead’s Baby” (E!) and “Tarek El Moussa Reveals the Sex of Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s Baby” (Us Weekly). However, the latter outlet confirmed that Tarek wasn’t just taking a wild guess — Christina is indeed having a baby boy! HollywoodLife has reached out to Christina’s rep for comment.

Christina first broke the pregnancy news on March 22, although she didn’t double her Instagram announcement as a gender reveal party. The blonde beauty shared a photo with her new husband, Ant Anstead, 40, while holding a photo of her sonogram and wrote, “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!” The baby will be the couple’s first, after tying the knot in Dec. 2018.

Christina went on to reveal her first baby bump photo to Instagram fans on April 7, but the gender of the baby was still a secret at the time. We can’t blame Tarek’s excitement. His two kids with Christina — son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8 — will be getting a new sibling in the fall of 2019! They’ll be a bigger (and happy) family, as Christina and Tarek have remained friendly since finalizing their divorce in Jan. 2018.