The Harris family is living it up on vacation in Hawaii, and Tiny posted some epic family photos from the trip to her Instagram on April 8.

T.I. and Tiny are in a good place with their relationship, and they celebrated by taking their family for some bonding time in Hawaii. Tiny has been posting photos and videos from the trip to her social media for a few days now, and she was at it again on April 8. The Friends & Family Hustle star shared two new pics, which she captioned, “Surrounded by all the right ppl…” In the photos, she wears a black, one-piece swimsuit, with color paneling on top. She poses along two of the pair’s kids and her mom in the first picture, with the whole group standing in the clear blue water.

In the second pic, T.I. and Tiny strike goofy poses while standing alongside their respective mothers in the sand. Tiny has been rocking insane braids on this trip, and they were styled to perfection in her latest photos. Meanwhile, Tip rocked a tie-dye swimsuit and gray tank top. Unfortunately, it seems like the Hawaiian vacation also came to an end on April 8, as Tiny posted videos of some family members with their suitcases, appearing to get ready to head home.

This family vacay comes ahead of the premiere of season two of T.I. and Tiny’s show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Previously, the pair had their own show,T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, but the series concluded in May 2017 after Tiny filed for divorce in December of the previous year. However, they eventually worked their relationship out and never finalized the divorce, so in 2018, they came back with Friends & Family Hustle, where they were joined by some other friends in the industry.

The first season of Friends & Family Hustle showed the aftermath of T.I. being caught slapping another woman’s butt on-camera. Even though Tiny forgave him, the two were still living separately throughout the season. We’ll find out if that’s changed when the show returns on April 15 on VH1!