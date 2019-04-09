Stephanie Pratt Slams Brother Spencer & Heidi Montag: ‘They Are The Most Toxic People I’ve Ever Met’

Stephanie Pratt may have reunited with Spencer and Heidi Montag to film ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ but her relationship with the married couple was not given a fresh start. She even said her brother is ‘dead’ to her.

Stephanie Pratt, 32, considers herself estranged from brother Spencer Pratt, 32, and his wife Heidi Montag, 32, but she puts the blame on one person. “We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms, I do not consider them my family…You want to know what happened? Heidi,” The Hills star told Wells Adams on their Pratt Cast podcast on April 8. ‘No one knows the real Heidi,'” she told her co-host. ‘Before the new Hills, the Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said, ‘We will not let this ruin our family again.'”

As for what exactly Heidi did to irk Stephanie (again), the MTV recalled an alleged incident while filming their reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, which is set to premiere on June 24. “We had our photo shoots for press and for the opening titles. We had three days of it that went to like 3 a.m. — they were long shoots. And Heidi had a bottle of champagne that she gave all the girls except for me,” Stephanie claimed on the podcast, and even accused Heidi of being “horrible” to the other female castmates. However, her history with Heidi goes way beyond one alleged champagne incident. Heidi, who has been married to Stephanie’s brother for over a decade, was accused of not wanting “Spencer to have a relationship with anyone but her” by the blonde beauty’s sister-in-law.

Stephanie also slammed Heidi as “entitled” — supposedly, the reality show star once asked Spencer’s mom for a treadmill from Costco — in addition to provoking “fights.” She even claimed that Heidi doesn’t want “anyone to have a connection” to Gunner, her one-year-old son, including the baby boy’s grandparents (Stephanie and Spencer’s parents). But Stephanie didn’t limit her insults to Heidi, as she said at one point, “I’m also not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people, like I was doing for most of the series for my parents…I’m done. This is why I moved to London….I cannot live near them. They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die.” You can listen to the full episode below, in which Stephanie declared that Spencer is “dead” to her.

Stephanie had EXCLUSIVELY confessed to HollywoodLife in Dec. 2018 that there were “some really difficult times” while filming. “I thought filming The Hills would definitely make me want to plant my feet here, but this series has just been like, ‘Do I really want to hang out with these people?’” Stephanie recalled in our interview, which now seems to serve as premonition for Monday’s tell-all podcast.