‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Rejects Kyle Richards’ Love After Their Nasty Fight — I ‘Don’t Want’ It

Lisa Vanderpump called Kyle Richards a ‘f***ing b****’ during the April 9 episode of ‘RHOBH’, so we think it’s safe to say that it’ll be a while — if ever — before they repair their broken friendship.

In the aftermath of Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump‘s friendship-ending fight on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies discussed their controversial showdown with their significant others, Maurico Umansky and Ken Todd, during the April 9 episode. Obviously, Ken was in the midst of the all the drama (“Goodbye, Kyle!”), but Mauricio just learned about it and he wasn’t happy about what he was told. “Listen, I mean, Lisa used to say to me, ‘You’re bound to have some problems here and there. You have to accept that,'” Kyle told Mauricio during a dinner date. “She’s right. I still haven’t spoken to her by the way. It really makes me feel sad.”

Just last week, Kyle went to Villa Rosa to tell Lisa that the rest of their co-stars believe she leaked a story about Dorit‘s dog — which was first adopted from Vanderpump Dogs — ending up at a shelter. However, Lisa denied ever leaking a story. “There have been things that happened, if we’re gonna be honest, we’ve already had this issue,” Kyle said, recalling her past fights with Lisa over selling stories about the cast in previous seasons. “But I still love her.”

Sadly for Kyle, though, Lisa doesn’t seem to want her love. In the midst of Kyle’s dinner date with Mauricio, the scene cut to Lisa talking to Ken back at home, during which Lisa said, “I don’t want love like that!” She then continued, “I wouldn’t love somebody that I would say preys on the weak, is manipulative, is a liar. Why would you love somebody like that? I would detest them, actually, frankly.”

Once the scene cut back to Kyle and Mauricio, Kyle said, “The only reason I’m even in an issue with her is, I didn’t stand up and say, ‘Lisa would never do this.'” But Mauricio was more focused on the fact that Ken got a little too close to Kyle during her fight with Lisa. He said, “I’m shocked at the way Ken spoke to you. That’s totally unacceptable.”

And fortunately, Lisa and Ken agreed. During their own private conversation at Villa Rosa, Lisa said, “I think you were a bit strong with Kyle the other day,” and Ken conceded, “I must admit, I was a bit strong. But when she starts speaking on you like that, I just saw red.”

Then, the scene cut to Kyle in a confessional, saying, “I honestly thought that we’d come to a place in our relationship where, we’re never gonna fight again. And then, this happened. Even if they did me wrong, I just hate having bad feelings between someone that I care about. She just makes it so hard to ever repair things. She holds her friendship as ransom. I’m sad. I feel sad.”

Then Lisa concluded by telling Ken, “I can say I’m hurt, I can say I don’t like anything that she did. But I’m not gonna stand here and say what a f**king b***h she was. Oh! Just said it.” Cheeky, right?

Anyway, because of Lisa and Kyle’s recent fight that also involves pretty much everyone in the cast, Denise Richards felt caught in the middle. After all, she is pretty new and isn’t really involved in the drama just yet. So she attended Lisa Vanderpump’s birthday party in an effort to try and bridge a gap between Lisa and the rest of the group. But Lisa showed up late to her own party, and Denise had already waited at TomTom for about 90 minutes, so their conversation was pretty brief before Denise packed her bag and headed to dinner with her other co-stars.

And speaking of Lisa’s birthday party, Kyle and Dorit were upset that they weren’t invited. Plus, Lisa Rinna told Teddi that she received some backlash after tweeting a birthday message to LVP that included a photo of cupcakes with pills on them. When Lisa Rinna texted Lisa Vanderpump to apologize, LVP said she was glad to hear it was a joke, considering pills were involved in her brother’s suicide.

Plus, Camille had one too many drinks this week during the ladies’ night out at Beauty & Essex because she openly mocked the way Lisa Vanderpump used to look before the restauranteur got her teeth fixed. Apparently, LVP once had a really bad receding gum line, and since Camille used to be a dental assistant, she was thrilled upon learning LVP finally fixed her teeth and got new caps on them. Harsh, right? Well, before the episode aired, Camille took to Twitter to do damage control: “I previewed this weeks episode and it reinforces the fact that I shouldn’t have a cocktail. ‘Stupid things I say when tipsy'”. Yikes.

