Porsha Williams Goes Makeup-Free & ‘Doesn’t Care’ What She Looks Like In New Pic With Baby Pilar

It’s been full-on mommy-mode for Porsha Williams since she gave birth to her daughter, Pilar Jhena, in March, and she’s totally embracing the lack of sleep and no-makeup lifestyle!

“I officially don’t care what I look like she is the end all be all lol,” Porsha Williams posted to her Instagram story on April 8. “#obsessed #Pjsworld #newNormal.” Along with the message, Porsha shared a makeup-free photo of herself with her baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley, resting on her chest. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is showing off her natural hair in the pic, and has a smile on her face as she looks down at her little girl. So far, Porsha has not revealed a full glimpse at Pilar’s face, and once again, we only see the back of her head in this new photo.

Porsha and her husband, Dennis McKinley, welcomed their daughter on March 22, and two days later, she confirmed the baby name on social media. Considering how open Porsha was with fans throughout her pregnancy journey, it likely won’t be long before she starts showing off the newborn’s face, but HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Pilar is basically her mom’s twin. “She’s a clone of her mom and, of course, Porsha loves that,” our source reveled. “The baby is beautiful and such a good baby.” Our source also added that Porsha is totally embracing motherhood and absolutely loving her quality time spent with Pilar.

Porsha and Dennis clearly have a lot on their plates for now, but we’ve also EXCLUSIVELY heard that they still plan to tie the knot by the end of this year in a New Year’s Eve wedding. Plus, they’re even open to having it televised so their fans can get in on the action!

Meanwhile, Porsha fans can also get a further glimpse into her life as a mom when her TV special, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Having a Baby, airs on Sunday, April 28 at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo. The three-part special will show the months leading up to Porsha giving birth, and there will be no shortage of drama!