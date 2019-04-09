Penelope Disick, 6, Rocks $700 Gucci Loafers In New Photo & Fans Cannot Believe It

Penelope Disick may be just 6-years-old, but her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, keeps her styling in some (very) expensive kicks. Fans can’t believe the price tag of her Gucci shoes & it has them feeling ‘broke.’

It looks like Penelope Disick’s love for designer shoes is starting early. The daughter to Kourtney Kardashian, 39, rocked some insanely expensive shoes on Instagram, and fans can’t get over the $700 price tag. After seeing her lavish loafers from Gucci, fans took to the comments in pure shock. “When Penelope is 6 years old and is wearing $700 Gucci loafers to school,” one person wrote, while another remarked, “Penelope on the right has better fashion as a toddler then I do at 24.” Of course, it’s more than likely Penelope is wearing the children’s version of the Gucci staple shoe, which retails slightly lower than the adult price, at about $400.

The photo, which also featured Kim Kardashian, 38, North West, 5, and her mom Kourtney, was shared to Kim’s Instagram, to document their daughter’s first day back at school. “Spring Break is over 😭📖📚✏️” the reality star captioned the post. However, fans couldn’t help but zero in on the hefty price tag behind little Penelope’s shoes. “Penelope and her Gucci’s just called me broke,” one fan joked.

Perhaps, we shouldn’t be so surprised to see a young member of the KarJenner clan rock some high-priced kicks. The Kardashian kids have been known to sport some seriously expensive style choices in the past, Penelope included. Gucci appears to be a favorite of Penelope’s, because in January of 2019 she stepped out in a bright pink pair of slippers from the brand. The youngster looked adorable for the outing, wearing a pink t-shirt dress and her comfy pink slip-ons which retailed at $385. Casual! Of course, we’ve seen Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, sport some high-priced items in the past, and North has been styling in lavish clothing since the day she was born. For this family, price tags are of no concern. YOU CAN SEE PENELOPE’S GUCCI LOAFERS HERE!