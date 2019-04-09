‘On The Basis Of Sex’: Felicity Jones Raves Over RBG & Husband’s ‘Absolute Respect’ For Each Other

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Martin Ginsburg’s love story was one-of-a-kind. Felicity Jones and more from ‘On The Basis Of Sex’ open up about the ‘beautiful relationship’ in our EXCLUSIVE video.

As Ruth Bader Ginsburg, now 86, began her fight for equal rights for women in the early stages of her career, Martin Ginsburg was by her side. The couple worked together to champion gender equality and were married for 56 years before Martin’s death in 2010. On The Basis Of Sex, out on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on April 9, explores their incredible relationship, with Felicity Jones, 35, and Armie Hammer, 32, playing Ruth and Martin. “When I watched old footage of them, it’s rooted in laughing,” Felicity says in our EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video. “They just make each other laugh their heads off. There was just real friendship as well as a romantic relationship. And respect. Absolute respect for each other.”

On The Basis Of Sex director, Mimi Leder, 67, says Ruth and Martin’s “relationship was built on deep love, equality, exchanges of ideas. It was absolutely, truly incredible they found each other. I think they were the lucky ones.” Daniel Stiepleman, a writer and producer for the film, also notes, “It’s a beautiful relationship because it’s two people who did something really hard and did it together. And in the process, they really changed the country and changed the world.”

Felicity and Armie were the perfect actors to play the real-life couple. “Armie and Felicity have incredible chemistry together,” producer Jonathan King says. “They both have great senses of humor, which helps to get through long days of production. They respect each other in the way I think that Ruth and Marty respected each other as professionals, and that’s something you can’t fake.”

The Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital is packed with bonus content, including a special piece about the making of the film as well as an inside look into Ruth and Marty’s affectionate relationship, taking viewers behind the scenes of this remarkable story and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s heroic legacy.

Ruth is currently a U.S. Supreme Court justice. She has served as the director of the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union and was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1980. She became the second female justice of the U.S. Supreme Court after President Bill Clinton’s nomination in 1993. She has been a trailblazer for gender equality over the course of her career.