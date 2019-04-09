Magic Johnson declared he wants to go back to his ‘beautiful life’ in his sudden announcement to resign as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president on April 9. Fans are channeling their shock into hilarious memes.

Not even the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers herself, Jeanie Buss, saw this coming. Magic Johnson, 59, doesn’t want to be president of the NBA team any longer, which he announced in an unexpected press conference on April 9. “I had more fun when I was able to be the big brother and the ambassador to everybody,” he told reporters, and said at one point, “I got a great life. I’m like, ‘Damn I have a great life outside of this. What am I doing? You know, I have a beautiful life. I’m going to go back to that beautiful life. I’m looking forward to it.” Being president of basketball operations comes with restrictions, and the rule against tampering meant Magic couldn’t even congratulate Russell Westbrook on becoming the NBA’s second 20-20-20 player.

“That was a great feat the other day, and I couldn’t even tweet it out and say, ‘Hey, congratulations man,’” Magic said at the press conference. “If I had did that, everybody would have been, ‘Oh he’s tampering!’ I don’t like that. I like to be free.” Magic didn’t even put in his two weeks notice with the Lakers’ owner, and Twitter users are now laughing at how Magic suddenly peaced out from his high-profile job, which he had held since February of 2017.

“I hope someday I can quit a job that pays me millions ‘because it wasn’t fun anymore,'” one fan tweeted, while another joked, “magic johnson was the lakers president when this inning started.” Most fans expressed their surprise with visual mediums, such as a photo of Will Smith walking into an empty home in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air along with the caption, “Jeanie Buss when she walks into Magic Johnson’s office tomorrow morning.” Another fan shared a GIF of mini Sponge-Bobs lighting Sponge-Bob’s brain on fire as office papers fly everywhere, with the caption, “League officials trying to figure out how to fine @MagicJohnson before he resigns.”

While many slammed Magic’s spontaneous resignation, others were glad to see him go. “Since taking over as president of the Lakers, Magic Johnson never fully committed to the job. Often he was traveling and away from the team. His office hours were limited. He didn’t do a lot of scouting. Running an NBA team takes a tremendous commitment of time and energy,” ESPN sports columnist Adrian Wojnarowski claimed in a tweet.