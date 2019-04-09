Lisa Vanderpump: Who She’s Getting ‘Support’ From Amid Feud With ‘RHOBH’ Castmates

Lisa Vanderpump cut off most of her friendships with her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars after her fight with Kyle Richards, but she’s still getting support from a few of her castmates.

“It’s really all of the ladies in the cast versus Lisa [Vanderpump],” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, following her friendship-ending fight with Kyle Richards that aired during the April 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Lisa still talks to Camille [Grammer] and Denise [Richards] here and there, but really, that’s it. She’s close with former housewife Joyce Giraud, but Joyce is not on the show anymore. Lisa really is surrounding herself with her nephews, children and her Vanderpump Rules cast and her Vanderpump Dogs employees, whom she’s close to. She has a ton of support despite not having a relationship with her cast members anymore.”

Fortunately for everyone involved, Lisa is open to mending her friendship with Kyle “eventually”, but right now, as she’s still “really hurt” by their fight. And even though Lisa and Kyle’s fight was filmed seven months ago, Lisa didn’t like seeing her co-stars mocking her husband, Ken Todd, over the weekend by making fun of the way he said, “Goodbye, Kyle!”, following the fight. Lisa felt that “pushed this entire thing over the edge.”

The April 2 episode of RHOBH featured Lisa and Kyle’s highly-anticipated fight — a fight that was heavily teased in the first five minutes of the Season 9 premiere episode. And during their heated quarrel, Ken said, “Goodbye, Kyle”, after Kyle confronted Lisa in her house and accused her of selling a story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online. Lisa denied doing so, and before storming out of the room, she said, “I think I’ve taken enough crap from Kyle Richards.” After that, Ken entered and told Kyle to leave. Kim and Kyle haven’t spoken to each other since that fateful day.

It’s sad to hear that Kyle and Lisa still aren’t speaking, but at least Lisa has Denise and Camille to lean on when needed. And during the April 9 episode of RHOBH, you’ll see Denise reaching out to Lisa in an effort to bridge the gap between the group. To find out if it works, tune in later tonight!