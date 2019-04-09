‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Cozies Up To Ex Jeremy Calvert After Splitting Up With Jason Jordan

A surprising face popped up on Leah Messer’s Instagram feed on April 9: Jeremy Calvert, her ex-husband. Fans were all for the reunion, including Kailyn Lowry and the ‘Teen Mom’ IG account itself.

Surprise, surprise. Leah Messer, 26, was joined by ex-husband and pipeline engineer Jeremy Calvert, 30, at the Season 9 reunion taping for Teen Mom 2 that happened over the weekend. They split in 2015 after three years of marriage, so fans were not expecting to see a slideshow of photos featuring the two on Leah’s Instagram feed along with the caption, “At the end of the day, we will always be a team! 👊🏼♥️ @jcalvert505.” The parents to daughter Adalynn Faith, 6, cozied up for various shots: one in the dressing room, one on the sofa and even more in front of the fireplace. Just by reading their body language — knees touching, bodies angled towards one another — it’s understandable to see why the reunion delighted fans (and one co-star).

“I meannnnn I wouldn’t be mad if y’all got back together 😊🖤👀👀,” fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry commented, while the IG account for the MTV show left a heart emoji: “💖.” More fans echoed similar thoughts. “Y’all should just get back together already😍,” a MTV viewer wrote, while another added, “Oh please get back together you guys look amazing together 💗🙌🙌🙌.” Even Jeremy himself couldn’t resist leaving a comment, writing, “We r the A TEAM ‘get it.'”

Well, Leah is single, should she ever decide to give her relationship with Jeremy a second go. News of her second reported split from Jason Jordan, 40, surfaced on March 14, after they had already broken up in Oct. 2018. She also shared a cryptic quote to her IG Story on March 13: “When someone shows you who they are believe them. Facts.”

When Leah called her and Jeremy a “team,” she meant a co-parenting team! The reality show stars welcomed Adalynn in 2013, while they were still married. Leah also shares nine-year-old twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope Simms with her other ex-husband, Corey Simms (they split in 2011). And Leah hasn’t turned down the possibility of expanding her family even more, whoever the future child to her hypothetical children should be! “I’m open to having more kids with the right person,” the blonde beauty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov. 2018, right after breaking up with Jason for the first time.