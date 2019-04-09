See Pic
Kim Zolciak, Proud at 40, Shows Off Toned & Nearly Bare Body In Tiny Monokini – Pic

Kim Zolciak
Forty has never looked so good! While enjoying a tropical beach vacation, Kim Zolciak donned a revealing one-piece swimsuit that showed off her every curve.

Kim Zolciak, 40, rocked her skimpiest swimsuit yet in her latest vacation snapshot. The stunner shared a new photo with her three million Instagram followers on April 9, and they got a front row seat to her flawless physique. The reality star stepped into a tiny, string monokini for her beach day, but this one-piece did not cover much. In fact, Kim looked nearly naked  in the beach-side snap! As she stood on the shore and sipped a cocktail, her plump behind was hard to ignore and her mile-long legs looked tanned and toned as ever. Kim definitely has been putting in some hours at the gym, and looked years younger than her age. “Always be a badass with a good ass 💋” she captioned the post.

The gorgeous photo from Kim comes four days after another vacation snapshot which was (almost) equally as sexy. The mother of six of shared a photo to Instagram on April 5 that revealed her entire backside in an ultra cheeky post. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opted for a cheetah-print bikini that day, which sat high on her waist and showed off her toned derrière. She accessorized with massive gold hoops and wore a towel on her head, but it was clear what the real focus of the photo was!

While we saw plenty of selfies from Kim throughout her vacation, she wasn’t alone. She also posted a photo of herself and her daughter, Kaia, walking by the ocean. In the pic, Kim is wearing a bright pink bikini, and she publicly thanked her doctor (again) for giving her “smaller boobs.” In another photo, her adorable daughter sat in her lap as she teased a new episode of Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo. Her son, Kash, also made an appearance on the gram throughout the week.

Always be a badass with a good ass 💋

Kim has gifted us with tons of gorgeous selfies since the start of her tropical vacation, but this one just might be the steamiest we’ve seen yet. Vacation on, Kim!