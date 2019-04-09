Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Draining Love 7 Weeks After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian shared another cryptic message to her Instagram story on Apr. 9 and this time it talked about love being ‘draining’ if you’re with an immature person.

Could Khloe Kardashian, 34, be referencing her former relationship with Tristan Thompson, 28, in her new cryptic message? It’s quite possible. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Apr. 9 to share the message and it seemed to reflect her feelings about her tumultuous past with Tristan. “You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise,” the powerful message read.

Khloe’s latest message is just one of many quotes the reality star has posted to her social media over the course of the last few months. She started posting them much more frequently after her rocky relationship with Tristan started making headlines and especially after the cheating scandal the basketball player had with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, in Feb.

Before her most recent message, Khloe posted one that expressed how “terrifying” love can be and one about narcissists and empaths. “Being in love in this generation is terrifying. Loyalty is so rare, and people are so quick to choose a good time over a good thing,” one message read. “Oh, you’re a narcissist? We’ll, I’m going to introduce you to an empath to humble you so you’ll know what it’s like to value, respect and love someone other than yourself. So you’re an empath? Well, I’m going to surround you with narcissists so you can toughen up, realize your ego and learn to value yourself more than you value others.” the other read.

Although Khloe’s been active on social media and has even shared multiple pics of her and Tristan’s daughter, True, who will be one-year-old on Apr. 12, since her split from Tristan in Feb., Tristan has kept a low profile and has yet to publicly speak out about it all.