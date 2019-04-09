See Pics
Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Hold Hands On Night Out In LA With His Daughter Corinne, 25

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still going strong after nearly six years together, and they proved that while putting on a rare display of affection in LA on April 8.

Longtime lovers Katie Holmes, 40, and Jamie Foxx, 51, proved their romance is now more serious than ever, while holding hands in LA on Monday evening (April 8), during an outing with his daughter, Corinne, 25. It’s rare that Katie and Jamie engage in public displays of affection, so it’s special to see them showering each other with love. They even made it a family affair, as the pair took Corinne on a dinner and movie date with them. And this is actually the first time Katie and Jamie have been pictured with one of their family members, so things seem to be getting more serious for them.

Katie and Jamie “walked hand-in-hand together as the trio stopped by the Westfield Century City Mall for a bite to eat and spent four hours there,” an eyewitness told Daily Mail. “They then made their way back to the Annenberg Space for Photography, where Jamie had parked his Lamborghini, with a quick stop at gelato spot Bacio di Latte for a sweet treat.” They were also seen “flashing big smiles as they chatted and laughed.”

Katie and Jamie have been dating for nearly six years now, but fans recently feared they had broken up after Jamie allegedly said “I’m single” at Byron Allen’s Oscars after-party on Feb. 24. However, we suppose the comment wasn’t to be taken too seriously since they’re clearly still going strong. But despite occasionally getting pictured together, they still like keeping their relationship pretty hidden. “They have been secret with their relationship for so long and that is what works for both of them,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY in early April. “To both of them, their relationship is no one’s business but their own.”

Corinne, who Jamie shares with ex-partner Connie Kline, is a model and actress who stars in the upcoming 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter, which is set to be released in August.