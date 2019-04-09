‘LHHATL’s Karlie Redd Shades Pooh Hicks With NSFW Pic & Her Clapback Is Everything

It’s war between Karlie Redd and Pooh Hicks. First came Pooh’s allegations of threesomes. Then Karlie slammed her former friend on IG. But Pooh’s epic response shut Karlie’s shade down!

The new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta just started but the drama is already being served hot. On the March 25 season 8 premiere, new cast member Pooh Hicks claimed Karlie Redd had taken part in threesomes with her and her husband – former Def Jam Records head Hiriam Hicks. Karlie went nuclear and denied ever having been to bed with Pooh and her man. A week later, on April 9, she posted and deleted an NSFW pic on her Instagram page, implying that Pooh is transgender. In the caption, Karlie threaten to release proof of Pooh and Hiriam allegedly snorting cocaine. “Don’t F***ing Play with Me #MrPoo You Man A** H**” the reality star wrote in the since-deleted post. “My next pic will be you and Your Husband Snorting Coke. You and Your Husband Steal Money From Artists! Y’all stole Money from Stephanie Mills And Many More!” There is no indication that any of these serious allegations are true.

It didn’t take long for Pooh to respond and put Karlie firmly in her place. Pooh reposted (and later deleted) the shocking picture on her Instagram page and in her caption she accused Karlie Redd of being transphobic. “This picture is truly offensive. I am not a transgender but a proud black woman that has birthed 3 beautiful Kids. It is truly distasteful how one can joke about the thought of someone being a transgender. I am a supporter of the LGBTQ community also have many friends that come from all walks of life. Shame on you!” Shortly afterwards Karlie deleted her original post.

So, how exactly did this ugly feud begin between the former friends? It all started because Karlie refused to invited Pooh to her engagement party. Karlie is engaged to Arkansas Mo and is busy planning her wedding and Pooh and her husband Hiriam did not make the guest list. Pooh confronted Karlie at her store to ask why she wasn’t invited. The VH1 reality star called Pooh a “clout chaser,” and things quickly escalated. Pooh then went into graphic detail about her sex life and accused Karlie of being intimately involved with her and Hiriam saying in her confessional: “Me and my husband is [sic] sexually adventurous together, and Karlie you know you done explore with us plenty of times.” Talk about an over-share! Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Wednesday nights on VH1.