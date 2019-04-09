Justin Roberts Gushes Over Working With Jordyn Woods On ‘Way Too Much’ Video: ‘She’s Really Cool’

Justin Roberts couldn’t help but compliment Jordyn Woods when he spoke about her appearance in his new music video for ‘Way Too Much’ at the listening party in West Hollywood on Apr. 8.

Singer and YouTube personality, Justin Roberts, 16, celebrated the release of his new music video for his song “Way Too Much”, which Jordyn Woods, 21, appears in, at a listening party at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA on Apr. 8, and in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, he opened up about how the filming process with Jordyn was and how “cool” he thinks she is.

“We put a lot of hard work into it, I cannot wait,” Justin told us, about his excitement for the video’s official public release on Apr. 12. “It feels like it’s taken so long to put out. I can’t wait for the 12th to just come here already.” When asked what it felt like to have Jordyn on set of the video, Justin was equally as enthused. “That was cool, that was actually the first time I met her was on set,” he explained. “She was really cool. She was a good actress. She was fun to work with. It turned out to be a great video.” Justin also addressed the rumors that he may be performing at his pal Shane Dawson‘s upcoming wedding. “What?! That would be sick,” Justin said with a laugh. ” I don’t know. Hit me up, Shane if you want me to sing at your wedding.”

In addition to Justin’s spotlight time, Jordyn got some attention when she turned up to the listening party too. The gorgeous influencer looked amazing in a gray cut-out dress at the event and stopped to take photos and greet Justin on the carpet before going inside. Her appearance in Justin’s video and her busy lifestyle seems to prove Jordyn is trying her best to put the whole headline-making scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, 28, behind her and focus on herself. We look forward to seeing what she does next.