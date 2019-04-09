Allison Mack Avoids Registering As Sex Offender But Still Faces Prison After NXIVM, Explains Lawyer

Allison Mack may still go to jail after pleading guilty to racketeering charges after the NXIVM trial. But, there’s a way she could get out of serving a 20-year sentence, a lawyer tells us exclusively.

Allison Mack didn’t have to register as a sex offender during her April 8 trial for her involvement in NXIVM, but that doesn’t mean she’s getting away scot free. NYC criminal attorney David Schwartz told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the former Smallville star, accused of forcing members of the so-called “self-improvement group” become sex slaves, could still face substantial jail time after pleading guilty to two charges of racketeering. “Allison is still facing up to 20 years, but her sentence will depend on sentencing guidelines and mitigating circumstances,” Schwartz explained. “Considering she was [allegedly] the personal sex slave to [NXIVM co-founder] Keith Raniere, the question becomes — is she partially a victim here?”

Mack, 36, is accused of helping Raniere start a secret sub-sect of NXIVM called Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS). Within DOS, women were allegedly groomed to be Raniere’s sex slaves, starved, and branded with Raniere and Mack’s initials. Mack was allegedly Raniere’s “direct slave,” as well as a “master” to the other women. She admitted before her April 2018 arrest that it was her idea to brand the women with a cauterizing pen. While Mack originally entered a “not guilty” plea, she pleaded “guilty” to one count of racketeering conspiracy, and one count of racketeering (including extortion and forced labor) during her April 2019 trial. “I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that’s why I am pleading guilty today,” Mack told the court, sobbing. “I am very sorry to my family and to the good people I hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings.”

Should she be sentenced to prison, Mack may be able to serve less than 20 years, says Schwartz. “I believe that if she testifies against Raniere and gives substantial assistance, and cooperates, then she could get time off of her jail sentence,” he explained. “She may be able to get a letter from the government, something they issue that allows the judge to take into account the fact that the defendant gave substantial assistance. Therefore, the judge could grant her a lower sentence.” Mack still faces charges of sex trafficking, identity fraud, and money laundering. Raniere is charged with sex trafficking, forced labor, wire fraud conspiracy, human trafficking and other counts. He faces additional charges for alleged molestation of children and producing child pornography, which, according to court docs, Mack allegedly knew about.