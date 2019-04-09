Why Felicity Huffman May Avoid Major Prison Time After Pleading Guilty & Apologizing: Attorney Explains

Felicity Huffman could now be looking at a ‘reduced’ number of months behind bars, if she is sentenced to prison, which a criminal defense attorney predicted in an interview with HollywoodLife.

The legal system may be more lenient on Felicity Huffman, 56, after the Desperate Housewives star agreed to plead guilty to her involvement in the college admissions scandal on April 8. “By agreeing to plead guilty, Felicity’s advisory sentencing range is reduced,” Brad Bailey, a criminal defense attorney based in Boston, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Huffman’s “adjusted” advisory range “could be as low as four to 10 months,” the attorney told us. However, since this possible sentencing range is labeled as “advisory,” nothing is guaranteed at the moment.

“Sentencing ranges under the U.S. sentencing guidelines are advisory only. They are not mandatory and her lawyer(s) will likely ask for a sentence of probation,” Bailey continued. Huffman could very well avoid time behind bars, as the attorney added, “She would also be eligible for a term of home confinement (house arrest) or a half-way house.” So, what’s the next step for Huffman after writing that she’ll be taking “full responsibility” for the Justice Department’s accusations? “Now that she has apparently agreed to plead guilty, her Rule 11 (change of plea hearing) can be scheduled any time,” Bailey said. Huffman will still have to appear in court to formally plead guilty to her charges.

Before Felicity agreed to take accountability for her role in “Operation Varsity Blues,” Bailey estimated that the actress could face a sentencing range of 21-27 months in another interview with HollywoodLife. She had faced one felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and another felony charge of honest service mail fraud after the college scandal went public on March 12, which linked 49 other people (a mix of wealthy parents, coaches, CEOs and executives) to the scheme that allegedly secured students’ admission into prestigious universities by faking test scores and athletic records. Felicity was specifically accused of making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000” to the allegedly fraudulent Key Worldwide Foundation “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter [Sofia Grace Macy, 18],” according to court documents.

Huffman chose to be extremely apologetic in her official statement released on Monday. “I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” the small screen star wrote, among more regretful sentiments.