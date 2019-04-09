Dwyane Wade Tears Up As His Mom, A Parkland Victim’s Sister, & More Pay Tribute Ahead Of Last Game In Budweiser Ad

Ahead of his last game ever, Budweiser surprised Dwyane Wade with a different type of tribute. Bud gathered 5 people — all of whom he has helped off-the-court — to thank him for changing their lives. We dare you to not cry…

As Dwyane Wade nears his final NBA game before he will hang up his jersey forever, Budweiser paid tribute to Miami Heat guard, 37, with an emotional video about the impact he’s had off-the-court. The four-minute ad, released on April 9, opens with Dwyane walking onto the empty court inside AmericanAirlines Arena. — A special place to hang up his jersey after winning three championships with Miami. The video then rolls through highlights of his time in Miami, and gives the impression that Dwyane will be gifted with five jerseys, all of which he has no knowledge of.

“To honor his final season Dwyane Wade has been swapping jersey with NBA legends,” the video says. “But before he says goodbye we surprised him with five more.” One-by-one, Dwyane is greeted by five people who have something for him in their hands. The group includes his mother, Jolinda, who struggled with addiction, went to prison and then changed the course of her life after she was released with the help of her son.

The other four people are those who Dwyane has helped, personally over the course of his career. All five people did not have jerseys to give, but instead, gave Dwyane symbolic items from the situations he helped with. The sister of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last year, walked onto the court. Dwyane was her brother’s favorite basketball player, and after the shooting, Dwyane wrote Joaquin’s name on his shoes during one of his games. To express her gratitude, the sister handed wade the jersey her brother wore in his last championship game and said, “My family wanted you to have it.”

A woman whose house burned down 10 before Christmas was also present. After the family lost everything, Dwyane took them on a shopping spree. A woman who desperately wanted to go to college, but couldn’t afford it, stepped onto the court. She gifted Dwyane with her cap and gown after she was able to get an education with through his organization, which honored her a full tuition scholarship. The only male in the ad gifts Dwyane with the suit jacket he wore to his first job interview after the NBA star inspired him to turn his life around.

.@DwyaneWade’s legacy is bigger than basketball. Watch how we surprised him in honor of his #OneLastDance. #ThisBudsFor3 pic.twitter.com/naFsONpRjN — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 9, 2019

The voice of Dwyane’s mother closes the ad, as she narrates the purpose of the video: “I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player,” she says. “You are bigger than basketball.”