Dua Lipa graces the cover of ‘Elle’ for the May issue, and the songstress looks fabulous in a sequin rainbow dress that shows off insane cleavage.

Dua Lipa, 23, not only looks fabulous on the May cover of Elle, where she stuns in a handful of poofy dresses, she also had a lot to say about dealing with all of the haters online and on social media. Dua looks flawless on the cover, where she dons a silver sequin bathing cap clasped under her neck, with barely any makeup on other than extremely long lashes and a glossy pink lip. She paired the cap with a spaghetti strap bedazzled frock, which showed off ample cleavage. Throughout the photoshoot, her outfits just got better and better. In one photo, the songstress is pictured kneeling on the floor while wearing a rainbow, off-the-shoulder Dior Haute Couture dress with multi-colored sequin stripes and beaded fringe all over it. The dress showed off a ton of cleavage, as the strapless neckline was super low cut, and she is pictured lifting up the bottom of the dress while wearing a Dior veil that covered her face.

In another photo, Dua dons a lavender skinny strap Givenchy Haute Couture satin top with a gorgeous Givenchy pearl and crystal headband, while another sees the star lying face down on the floor while wearing an extra poofy Armani Privé dress with Chopard earrings. One of our favorite looks from the shoot, though, pictures Dua standing in a strapless white sheer layered tulle Chanel Haute Couture gown, which she is picking up from the bottom, showing off her legs, while her bare shoulders are slightly covered in a black leather Chanel bolero.

Aside from just looking gorgeous, Dua, who was raised in London, admitted that the difference between the audience in America and in Europe, is insane. “They’re brutal. The trolls stateside are the worst. When I was starting out, I never remember feeling hate. Then things got big, and I felt this weird expectation of being Beyonce already. Everything you’re doing gets looked at under a magnifying glass. People want to stunt your growth. They scrutinize you and tell you what you should look like or what you should do or ask why did you cut your hair? You constantly live in fear of not being good enough. It’s crazy; you have to be really strong,” Dua admits.

Despite all the pressures she faces, Dua doesn’t let it get to her, especially when it comes to reading about herself online. “It’s this vicious cycle where you don’t want to read it, but you go looking for it, then you get yourself upset. I can’t let the opinions of others define what I feel about myself. That’s something I’m constantly telling my fans as well. Platform or no platform, musician or not, everyone’s getting bullied because everyone’s got this screen and they feel like no one can see them.” You can read more of the interview when the May issue hits newsstands on April 23.