Diddy’s Twins With Kim Porter, 12, Are All Smiles In Matching Outfits On ‘Little’ Premiere Red Carpet

D’Lila and Jessie Combs, the twin daughters of Diddy and Kim Porter, looked all grown up as they walked the red carpet at the premiere of ‘Little’ on April 8!

Diddy must be one proud dad! The rapper’s three daughters, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie, walked the red carpet at the Little premiere on April 8, and they looked too cute. D’Lila and Jessie, who are the twins that Diddy shared with the late Kim Porter, looked identical at the event in matching outfits and hairstyles. The girls wore velvet pink shirts, paired with high-waisted jeans and black sneakers. They both accessorized with the same, light blue, cross body bag and white belt, with their hair in long braids. Meanwhile, Chance looked adorable in her all-denim ensemble, as well.

Chance and the twins are very close in age, as Diddy got Chance’s mom, Sarah Chapman, pregnant while he was in a relationship with Kim. Chance was born just five month before the twins in 2006, but Diddy didn’t come clean about his infidelity until after D’Lila and Jessie’s birth. Kim and Diddy ended their relationship in 2007, but remained super amicable in the aftermath. When Kim unexpectedly passed away from pneumonia at the age of 48 in November, Diddy was absolutely devastated, but has stepped up to raise D’Lila and Jessie as a single parent. With Kim, Diddy also shared a son, Christian, 21, and he adopted Kim’s son, Quincy, 27, while the two were together in the 90s.

In the months since Kim’s tragic death, Diddy has admitted to his regret over not marrying Kim when he had the chance. When he posted a message to Kim four months after her death, one fan called him out as “fake” for mourning her now, but not marrying her when she was alive. Diddy responded, “Never fake. I wasn’t ready and that’s it. I’m ready now but it’s too late. Don’t be like me.”

The rapper also made sure to praise Kim for how she raised D’Lila and Jessie in another post after her passing. “Look at your babies,” he wrote. “They do everything like you. They take care of me and I take care of them. Thank you for the best family a man could ask for. I salute you Queen. You did a great job raising us, including me. The babies look like and act like you. They’re you. And we miss you.”