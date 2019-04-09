Charlie Sheen ‘Proud’ Of Ex-Wife Denise Richards For Joining ‘RHOBH’: He’s Been So ‘Supportive’

Denise Richards is on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ and her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, thinks she’s totally ‘winning.’ We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that it’s so ‘great’ that she’s back on television.

While all the drama between Lisa Vanderpump, Kylie Richards and LVP’s dogs on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s been easy to slightly overlook the fact that Denise Richards, 48, has joined the cast this season. RHOBH marks Denise’s return to reality television, and her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, 53, couldn’t be happier for her. “Charlie has been nothing but supportive and proud of his ex-wife for deciding to sign on to RHOBH,” a source close to the former Two and a Half Men star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“The two are still really close after everything they’ve been through and though he doesn’t watch the show, he hears about it through Denise and the girls [daughter Sami, 15, and Lola, 13],” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Charlie thought it was great that she decided to get back on to reality TV.” Before RHOBH, Denise starred on the E! reality show, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, and she participated in the 8th season of Dancing With The Stars in 2008. Since It’s Complicated went off the air, Denise has focused on her acting career by appearing in movies like Madea’s Witness Protection and American Satan. She also appeared on television shows like the 2012 90210 revival, Jane The Virgin, and on two episodes of Charlie Sheen’s FX show, Anger Management.

Charlie isn’t just happy to hear that his ex-wife is on RHOBH. “He was also quite supportive of the girls for doing the show,” the source adds. “Charlie and Denise’s daughters are shy, so he thinks it’s great that they’re involved and comfortable with it. Denise touched base with Charlie before signing the dotted line to discuss her doing the show which Charlie really appreciated.”

Though, Denise’s tenure on RHOBH hasn’t been without its bumps. She had to bail on a November 2018 cast trip to France in order to stay home in California, as the Woolsey fires threatened her home in Southern California. “She didn’t feel comfortable leaving and felt too anxious about everything being clear across the world while her young daughters, [new husband, Aaron Phypers, 46] and beloved animals were here in LA,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time. Denise lives in the western San Fernando Valley where several blazes were raging. Her fellow castmate, Camille Grammer, revealed on Instagram that she had lost her home to the fires.