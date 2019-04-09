Abby Lee Miller Proves Cancer Hasn’t Changed Her As She Unleashes Fury In ‘Dance Moms’ Trailer

If anyone thought that Abby Lee Miller’s cancer battle would dull her edge, think again. In the explosive new ‘Dance Mom’ trailer, a furious Abby shouts she’ll do ‘whatever’ it takes for her team to win!

“As a dancer, you put your heart out there every day,” Abby Lee Miller, 52, says at the start of the new Dance Moms trailer, as she holds a replica of an actual human heart up towards the young members of her new dance team. With a hand motion straight out of the shower scene in Psycho, Abby brings the imaginary knife down on that heart, all while telling her young dancers, “Somebody’s going to stab it.” From there, the drama doesn’t stop, as the new season of Dance Moms will be as explosive as ever.

“I fought hard to be here. You have to fight to be a champion,” Abby says in the trailer, which shows her yelling at children (“Stop crying! Stop it!”) and clashing with some parents (“You don’t know what you’re doing. Your kid doesn’t have a chance – she sucks!”). Amid the tears and shouting, Abby Lee Miller seems as defiant and determined as ever. “This is my livelihood,” Abby adds in the trailer. “It’s fine to do whatever I want to do, and I will do whatever I want to do. Watch out!”

It’s quite apparent that Abby’s battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops within the lymphatic system, hasn’t changed her at all. Abby was diagnosed with the disease after undergoing spinal surgery in April 2018, mere weeks after she was transferred to a Long Beach halfway house to complete her prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. The cancer took away her ability to walk, but it didn’t take away her spirit. “I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children,” she said in the first trailer for the upcoming Dance Moms season. “I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to Pittsburgh.”

Abby doesn’t know how to quit, as seen in the video she shared to her Instagram account on Feb. 27. The clip showed her standing up in her wheelchair while practicing pirouettes. Back to dancing, one step at a time. Port de bras,” she captioned the vid, as she demonstrated the graceful ballet arm movements. It’ll take more than cancer to stop Abby Lee Miller.

The new season of Dance Moms premieres on June 4 at 9 PM ET on Lifetime.