Ryan Seacrest Misses Hosting ‘American Idol’ For 1st Time Ever & Bobby Bones Steps Up To Fill In

During the April 8 episode of ‘American Idol,’ you’ll likely be asking: where is Ryan Seacrest? The host of all 17 seasons of ‘Idol’ was forced to call out sick and ‘Idol’ mentor Bobby Bones stepped in to help.

Ryan Seacrest, 44, took a sick day for the first time in his 17 seasons of hosting American Idol during the show’s final round of celebrity duets. The episode, which was previously taped and will air April 8, will feature American Idol in-house mentor and DWTS season 27 winner Bobby Bones, 39, as the host. American Idol released a preview of the April 8 episode that shows Bobby taking the stage as the host and addressing Ryan’s absence. “Welcome to American Idol. Now, I am not Ryan Seacrest; I am Bobby Bones,” Bobby says. “Sadly, Ryan is sick, and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight. Ryan, love you, buddy. Hope you get better.”

Ryan has hosted American Idol since its very first season in 2002. Ryan has yet to reveal what he was sick from during filming. The April 8 episode will reveal the next 7 finalists to make the top 14. The remaining 10 contestants from the top 20 will perform alongside some of the biggest names in music, including Julia Michaels, Cynthia Erivo, Lukas Graham, and more for the celebrity duets. At the end of the night, three people will be eliminated and 7 will move forward.

During a recent edition of Bobby’s radio show, The Bobby Bones Show, Bobby revealed that Ryan sent him a pair of Air Jordans to thank him for “filling his shoes.” Bobby joked that getting the call to fill-in for Ryan was like a back-up quarterback getting the call to fill in for Tom Brady. “I think I did fine,” Bobby said. “I think I did pretty good.”

The top 14 will move on to perform on the April 14 episode of American Idol and then the top 10 will be revealed on April 15. The show will then just air on Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC. The season finale is expected to air on May 19.