‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Competition Intensifies As The Battles Continue

The battle rounds on ‘The Voice’ are almost over so the stakes are higher than ever. The next round of contestants face-off for a spot in the live shows.

Team John Legend’s Lisa Ramey and Betsy Ade are up first on night 3 of The Voice battle rounds. The fiercely talented women tackle Brandi Carlile’s song “The Joke.” Both of them shine during their battles performance. “That moment couldn’t have been more magical,” Blake Shelton says. John Legend knows this decision is tough. He admits he walked in today thinking about it. “I know both of you deserve to be on the show,” he says. The winner of the battle is Lisa. Kelly Clarkson uses her last steal on Betsy!

Team Adam Levine’s Mari and Anthony Ortiz are next. Adam and advisor Charlie Puth task them with Lauv’s “I Like Me Better.” Right off the bat in rehearsals, Adam and Charlie love Mari and Anthony’s vibe together. Their duet for the actual battle is fun and both of them sound great, but Mari definitely takes the lead. Her vocals are just more powerful, but there’s something about Anthony’s soft and smooth voice. Kelly tells Mari that she “killed it,” and John adds that Mari really took “ownership” of the song. Adam chooses Mari as the winner of the battle. This live blog is developing…